Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.82. 110,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,114. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

