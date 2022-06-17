Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.91% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,082,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 143,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $148.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.32. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

