Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.74 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

