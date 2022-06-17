ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.51

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.51 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 22.62 ($0.27). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.28), with a volume of 161,695 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 11.73 and a current ratio of 11.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46.
ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)
