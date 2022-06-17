USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00299297 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.94 or 0.01555169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012995 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.