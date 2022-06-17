USDJ Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,157.00 or 0.68481963 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00318886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00086236 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012651 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

