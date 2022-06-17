UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,321. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $502.16 and its 200-day moving average is $490.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

