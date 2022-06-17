UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Achieves $211,602.20

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $211,602.20 and approximately $97,207.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

