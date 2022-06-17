UBS Group Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $115.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.04.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

