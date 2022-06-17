UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €700.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($843.75) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($697.92) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($859.38) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($723.96) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €795.00 ($828.13) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €736.29 ($766.96).

Kering stock opened at €489.15 ($509.53) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €499.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €596.36. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($434.79).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

