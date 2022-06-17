Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $130.45. The stock had a trading volume of 115,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,908. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.07. 3M has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.