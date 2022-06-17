Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 50,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,646. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15.

