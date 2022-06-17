Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,080 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.35. 377,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,557. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.