Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Major Shareholder Buys $202,559.68 in Stock

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Coates purchased 247,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $202,559.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,007,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,834.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peter Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Peter Coates purchased 63,534 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $40,026.42.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Peter Coates purchased 200,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Peter Coates purchased 100,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00.

Troika Media Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,759. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRKA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Troika Media Group by 154.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Troika Media Group by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 186,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

