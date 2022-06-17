Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 409,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $547.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $49,979.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $150,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,002 shares of company stock worth $60,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

