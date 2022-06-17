Traders Purchase Large Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $16.07. 9,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xerox has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.33%.

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,346,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

