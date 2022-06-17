TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TPCO from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

GRAMF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 33,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. TPCO has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

