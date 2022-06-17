Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 56,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,231. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

