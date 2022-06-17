Toncoin (TON) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.73 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $2.73 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00004197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.81 or 0.05070217 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00291417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013104 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.