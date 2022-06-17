Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.37 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $235.38 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00078398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00250061 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

