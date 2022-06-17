Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $505.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $468.05 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

