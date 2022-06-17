The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Up 34.1% in May

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.27. 40,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,193. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hershey has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,503 shares of company stock worth $3,602,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $1,249,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.