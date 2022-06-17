The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

RNMBY has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf raised Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rheinmetall from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($219.79) to €213.00 ($221.88) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($194.79) to €251.00 ($261.46) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.80.

RNMBY opened at $43.59 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

