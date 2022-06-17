The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

EQRX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQRX opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47. EQRx has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. As a group, research analysts expect that EQRx will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 69.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

