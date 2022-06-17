The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Stake Lifted by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,815 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 913,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,792 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.