The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 5,218 Shares

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GDV traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 238,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $852,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

