The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $29,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $233.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

