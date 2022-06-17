The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 752,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Buckle stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 687,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,383. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. Buckle has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,508,000 after buying an additional 76,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Buckle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

