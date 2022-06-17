Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 618,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 469,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 117.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 415,425 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 132,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 86,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE:TX traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $37.22. 319,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,406. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ternium has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

