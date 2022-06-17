Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.00

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.00 and traded as low as $25.01. Tecsys shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 364 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCYSF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

