Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 518,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 401,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. 6,447,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

