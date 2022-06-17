Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.08. The company had a trading volume of 63,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

