Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTC:TABCF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.
About Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tabcorp (TABCF)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.