Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell Buys 5,000 Shares

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) Director Daniel Russell bought 5,000 shares of Synex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$14,492.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,648,120.09.

Daniel Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Daniel Russell acquired 1,600 shares of Synex Renewable Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$4,720.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Daniel Russell purchased 100 shares of Synex Renewable Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$290.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Daniel Russell bought 800 shares of Synex Renewable Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$2,211.04.

Shares of Synex Renewable Energy stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.02. 5,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. Synex Renewable Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.40 and a 52 week high of C$3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.96.

Synex Renewable Energy ( TSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.88 million during the quarter.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

