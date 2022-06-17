Swap Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Swap has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $76,339.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,157.00 or 0.68481963 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00318886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00086236 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,372,094 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

