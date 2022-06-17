Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 781,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Suzano by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,409,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Suzano by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 2,103,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Suzano by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Suzano by 293.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,179,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 879,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Suzano by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 264,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUZ stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. Suzano has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suzano will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.1263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

