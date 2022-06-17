Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.0935 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $33.46 million and $549,126.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.14 or 0.05289417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00069506 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 621,185,123 coins and its circulating supply is 357,997,335 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

