Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 30,883 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $23.48.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
