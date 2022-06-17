Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 30,883 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.