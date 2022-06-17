Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.38

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

