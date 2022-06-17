StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.60

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.44. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 201,889 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.97.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,921,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

