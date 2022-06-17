StockNews.com Upgrades Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

HLF stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan L. Hoffman bought 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

