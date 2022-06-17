StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.