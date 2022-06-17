Stephens Inc. AR Sells 68,114 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,114 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.