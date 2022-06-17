Stephens Inc. AR Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 2.01% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 312,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $26.44 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.