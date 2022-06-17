Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.43.

Shares of APD opened at $235.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

