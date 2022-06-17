Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 357,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SMP has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 345,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $905.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,353 shares in the company, valued at $25,775,072.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

