SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,689.12

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,689.12 ($20.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,714.60 ($20.81). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,641.50 ($19.92), with a volume of 3,653,431 shares trading hands.

SSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,690 ($20.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.70) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.20) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,823 ($22.13).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,806.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,689.22. The stock has a market cap of £17.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60.20 ($0.73) per share. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.31), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,258,782.81). Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 483 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($22.44) per share, with a total value of £8,930.67 ($10,839.51).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

