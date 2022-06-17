Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sprinklr stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 1,292,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,585. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

In other news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 105,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 290.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 279,675 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.