SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $146,975.53 and $616.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,478.10 or 0.99745811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00030922 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00209751 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00090964 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00110587 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00150839 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000225 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003427 BTC.

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

