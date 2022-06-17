SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,360,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.75. 182,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.44 and a 200 day moving average of $478.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.07 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

